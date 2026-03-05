Delhi air quality improves to 'moderate' aided by strong surface winds

Delhi residents woke up to a warm summer morning with relatively pleasant conditions on Thursday, as the city’s air quality showed marked improvement a day after Holi celebrations. Despite concerns over a possible spike in pollution following the festival, favourable meteorological conditions helped keep pollutant levels in check.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 135 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. The improvement in air quality was largely attributed to supportive weather factors, including steady surface winds that aided the dispersion of pollutants across the region.

Out of the 45 AQI monitoring stations across Delhi, as many as 42 reported air quality in the ‘moderate’ category. Two stations slipped into the ‘poor’ category, while one station recorded air quality in the ‘satisfactory’ range, indicating relatively cleaner air in that pocket.

Among the prominent pollution hotspots, Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 276, placing it firmly in the ‘poor’ category. NSIT Dwarka followed with a reading of 228, also categorised as ‘poor’. Anand Vihar, which frequently registers higher pollution levels, reported an AQI of 166, remaining within the ‘moderate’ bracket. In contrast, the cleanest air was recorded at DTU, where the AQI stood at 98, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

Weather conditions are expected to continue supporting air quality improvement. Stronger and sustained surface winds are anticipated during the day, which may further help in dispersing accumulated pollutants. Wind speeds are likely to occasionally gust up to 35 kmph, enhancing ventilation across the city and potentially bringing down AQI levels further.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, signalling the gradual onset of summer conditions in the capital. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 16 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius. Skies are forecast to remain mainly clear throughout the day, with no significant weather disturbances expected.

As per CPCB classification, an AQI between 101 and 200 falls in the ‘moderate’ category and may cause breathing discomfort to sensitive individuals. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as ‘poor’ and can cause breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure, particularly among children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. AQI levels below 100 are considered ‘satisfactory’, indicating minimal impact on health for the general population.