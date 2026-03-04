Eminent journalist and former ambassador HK Dua passes away at 88

Eminent journalist HK Dua, who held the rare distinction of helming editorial operations at three of India's leading newspapers, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88.

He breathed his last peacefully this afternoon at a private hospital, a member of his family said. Dua was keeping unwell and was admitted to the hospital three weeks back.

His cremation will take place at the Lodhi Road crematorium on Thursday.

Dua was known for his sharp political insight and unwavering commitment to editorial independence. He was also a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha (2009-2015), where he contributed significantly to debates on foreign affairs and national security.

In his illustrious career, Dua served as editor of The Hindustan Times (1987-94), Editor-in-Chief of The Indian Express (1994-96) and The Tribune (2003-09) and Editorial Advisor for The Times of India (1997-98).

Born on July 1, 1937, Dua was also the media advisor to two prime ministers - Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H D Deve Gowda.

He also served as India's ambassador to Denmark (2001-2003).

Dua was a member of the National Security Advisory Board. He was also part of several high-profile parliamentary committees, including Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan award, he was also conferred with D.Litt (Hon) by Punjab University and the Kurukshetra University.