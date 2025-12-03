Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Kartavya Path protest: Court reserves order on bail pleas of 7 accused

Kartavya Path protest: Court reserves order on bail pleas of 7 accused

The protest took place outside the India Gate on November 23 over rising air pollution levels in the national capital

Photo: Pexels

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Aridaman Singh Cheema, reserved the order on the bail pleas | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail pleas of seven accused persons in the Kartavya Path protest case for December 4.

The protest took place outside the India Gate on November 23 over rising air pollution levels in the national capital.

The protesters largely comprised students associated with the Bhagat Singh Chhatra Ekta Manch (BSCEM) and Himkhand, an environmental research and action collective.

They were accused of raising controversial slogans and using pepper spray on cops during the protest, which injured some police personnel trying to control the situation.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Aridaman Singh Cheema, reserved the order on the bail pleas after hearing the submissions by the investigating officer and the counsels for the accused.

 

Also Read

Katra ropeway

Katra residents protest against proposed Vaishno Devi ropeway project

court, dispute, court order

Delhi court grants bail to 8 arrested in scuffle with cops at India Gate

Protest, Delhi Protest, Pollution Protest, India Gate Protest

Delhi court sends 3 India Gate protesters to police, 7 to judicial custody

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata to scale up anti-SIR campaign with rallies in Malda, Murshidabad

court, dispute, court order

Delhi court sends 8 accused in India Gate protest to 7-day custody

Delhi Police had earlier opposed the bail arguments and requested more time for custodial interrogation to uncover the conspiracy behind the controversial political slogans raised in support of slain Maoist commander Madvi Hidma, investigate the newfound social media activities of the protesters, and to uncover the source of funding for the students.

According to Delhi Police, the protesters seemed to possess expensive phones, while some of them had previously travelled to Hyderabad for a conference organised by the Radical Students' Union, a banned outfit.

The bail arguments for the accused were heard on Tuesday. The counsels pleaded that none of the accused were on an equal footing when it came to their involvement in the protest.

One of them had no history of political affiliation and was not acquainted with any of the protesters before the protest, while another was a bright student from a lower-middle-class background who could never prove to be a flight risk when on bail.

Arguing for one of the accused, who was an admin for a WhatsApp group that is at the centre of the investigation, one of the counsels said, There is no vicarious liability in criminal law. The admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for the posts of a group member.

The counsels for several of the accused argued that they had no specific role to play in coordinating the protest, as it was largely out of their control, and they were being held liable for the actions of others.

The counsels also criticised the Delhi Police for failing to determine the source of the pepper spray at the India Gate venue.

You can't swim in two boats. Earlier, they said someone else had pepper spray; now they're pinning it on my client, said one of the counsels, pointing out contradictions in the replies of the police to the bail applications.

The counsels also put forth the argument that the offences invoked by the accused carry a maximum punishment of less than five years, which attracts the Arnesh Kumar guidelines and discourages arbitrary arrests.

A total of 23 protesters have been arrested in two separate cases lodged at the Parliament Street and Kartavya Path police stations, officials said.

Seventeen protesters were held in connection with a scuffle at the Parliament Street police station, while six were arrested in a case involving the alleged use of pepper spray on cops during the protest at the India Gate.

Fifteen of the 17 accused in the Parliament Street case have also been rearrested in the Kartavya Path case. A bail order for the Parliament Street case was passed by JMFC Sahil Monga.

Of the 17, nine were granted bail on November 28, while the remaining eight secured bail on Tuesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

Cough syrup case: 4th man arrested from Lucknow for illegal storage, trade

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Violence mars 1st phase of Maharashtra local polls, turnout figure awaited

DRDO conducts flight test of ‘SMART' anti-submarine missile system

DRDO's high-speed rocket-sled test puts India in elite club of nations

allahabad hc

SC status after conversion amounts to 'fraud' on Constitution: Allahabad HC

Mumbai, Pollution

Claims vs reality: Dust doesn't settle on Mumbai's clean-air drivepremium

Topics : Protest Delhi court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg BossManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon