Delhi airport operator sets up technical panel to probe roof collapse

DIAL said that due to heavy rains and winds through the night in Delhi, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed

Delhi airport incident, IGI

Vehicles crushed after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed amid heavy rain early on Friday (June 28). One person died and five were injured in the collapse. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Friday said it has set up a technical committee to probe the roof collapse at the airport's Terminal 1 and the primary cause of the incident seems to be continued heavy rainfall.
In the incident, which happened at around 5 am on Friday, one person died and a few others sustained injuries.
DIAL said that due to heavy rains and winds through the night in Delhi, a canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 (T1) partially collapsed.
"While the cause for the collapse is being assessed, the primary cause seems to be the continued heavy rainfall over the past few hours," it said in a statement.
The Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) has set up a technical committee to investigate the cause of the incident and will give the report as soon as possible.
Following the incident, flight operations have been suspended at T1.
DIAL said it is working with all relevant agencies, including Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), to assess the situation and restore operations.
T1 is used for domestic flights operated by IndiGo and SpiceJet.

Topics : Delhi airport CISF DGCA

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

