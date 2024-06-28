Chandigarh allows shops to operate round-the-clock on all 365 days

Business Standard
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

The Chandigarh administration has allowed shops and commercial establishments registered with the labour department to now open round-the-clock, a move aimed to promote ease of doing business.
"The female employees will not be allowed to work after 8 pm, but in case they are (willing) then their written consent in this regard shall be taken and adequate safety and security arrangements of such employees shall be made during working hours," according to a recent order issued by the administration here.
According to the order dated June 25, all the shops and commercial establishments which are registered under Punjab Shops and Commercial Establishment Act, 1958 (as applicable to the Union Territory of Chandigarh), in Chandigarh are permitted to keep open on all 365 days and operate 24 hours.
According to an official statement, the move is to promote ease of doing business. It is also to simplify labour laws and regulations regarding opening and closing timings and operations on all days of a week. Further, it is for the benefits of traders and shopkeepers in Chandigarh.
However, liquor vends and bar or pub timings will remain as earlier, as they are regulated by the excise laws.
Secretary-cum-Labour Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said the administration is conscious of the welfare and ease of doing business needs of all shopkeepers and traders of Chandigarh and thus, this benefit of extended hours throughout the year has been granted to the registered shops.

According to the order, the female employees shall be provided separate locker, security and rest rooms at the workplace.
For females who give their consent to work during night hours, the order stated that it shall be ensured that they reach their homes safely after their work is over.
The management or employer has to ensure certain conditions for the women employees including adequate safety, proper transportation, annual self-defence workshops and implementation of other guidelines and rules as specified by the labour department from time to time, states the order.
Adequate safety and security arrangements shall be ensured for all employees and visitors by the management, it said.
For all the employees working in the shops and commercial establishments, a provision of one day rest in a week and a rest period of at least 30 minutes after five hours of continuous work has to be given. No employee shall be required to work for more than nine hours in a day or 48 hours in a week, as per the order.
CCTV camera with a minimum 15 days' recording backup shall be installed on the shop or commercial establishment premises for safety purpose.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

