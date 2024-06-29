Delhi airport roof collapse raises concerns over India's massive infra push

The deadly roof collapse at India’s busiest airport is the latest in a string of recent infrastructure disasters in the country, raising safety questions as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spends billions of dollars to improve transportation across the country.

The issues cast a harsh spotlight on Modi’s building spree, which officials are leaning on to boost development in the world’s fastest-growing major economy. According to Bloomberg Economics, 44.4 trillion rupees ($532 billion) worth of new infrastructure will become operational over the next two years. That figure equals the value of all projects built in the last 11 years.

Officials at Delhi’s airport canceled operations at Terminal 1 after an outdoor metal canopy collapsed during torrential rainfall on Friday. Multiple cars were crushed outside the airport, which was recently renovated, killing one person and injuring eight, according to the authorities. The area recorded its heaviest one-day June rainfall in 88 years that day.Several hundred kilometers east, in the state of Bihar, four bridges recently collapsed and a structure at an airport in central India caved in. With the start of the monsoon season, water-logging is now the norm in many cities. In Ayodhya, the roof of a massive temple inaugurated by Modi earlier this year has been leaking, and flooding has inundated newly built roads, according to local reports.