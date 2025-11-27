Delhi chokes on dense smog as AQI nears 400; GRAP III curbs revoked

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Delhi woke up to a dense layer of smog and reduced visibility on Thursday, as pollution levels spiked once again. The Anand Vihar monitoring station recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 396 at 8 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.
The city’s average AQI stood at 355, placing most monitoring locations in the ‘very poor’ category. The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that pollution levels will remain in the ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’ range until at least November 28.
Under CPCB classifications, AQI levels between 0–50 are considered “good”, 51–100 “satisfactory”, 101–200 “moderate”, 201–300 “poor”, 301–400 “very poor” and 401–500 “severe”.
Why did CAQM revoke Stage 3 restrictions?
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday revoked Stage 3 measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after marginal improvement over the past three days.
This withdrawal ends the 50 per cent work-from-home mandate for offices and hybrid learning for schools. However, under the revised GRAP framework, several restrictions now fall under Stage 2, including the ban on non-essential construction, demolition, stone crushing and mining. Sites previously shut for violations can only reopen with specific approval.
Delhi-NCR to craft greening strategy
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday urged Delhi and neighbouring NCR states to prepare a scientifically planned, community-driven greening strategy. He said it is essential for ecological security and long-term air quality improvement.
The proposed plan will cover urban and rural landscapes, focusing on plantation drives, eco-restoration of degraded areas, managing invasive species, and mapping forests, wetlands and public spaces. States have been asked to enhance nursery capacity and secure funding through schemes such as the Green India Mission, Nagar Van Yojana and the Compensatory Afforestation Fund.
November cold intensifies
Delhi recorded its coldest morning of the season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature dipping to 8 degrees Celsius, the lowest for November since 2022.
The IMD has predicted moderate fog, with maximum and minimum temperatures expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius and 9 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours.