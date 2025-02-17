Business Standard

Delhi air worsens to 'poor' days after seeing 'best' AQI in four months

Delhi air worsens to 'poor' days after seeing 'best' AQI in four months

The fall in air quality is possibly because of the unfavourable weather conditions like partly cloudy sky and lower wind speed

Air quality declined significantly in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) turning 'poor' or 'very poor' | (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category for the second consecutive day, just days after the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 131—the best in the last four months and the best AQI for February since 2022. The drop in air quality comes after it remained in the moderate category for three days last week.
 
At 8 am on February 17, the AQI stood at 250, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The average AQI in Delhi was recorded at 294 at 4 pm on February 16.
 
Delhi residents also woke up to a strong earthquake today, adding to the ongoing concerns about air quality and weather conditions.
 

Reasons for the decline in air quality

The worsening air quality is likely due to unfavourable weather conditions, such as a partly cloudy sky and lower wind speed. Other contributing factors include changes in mixing height and adverse conditions for pollutant dispersion.

AQI levels across Delhi-NCR

Air quality deteriorated significantly in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), turning 'poor' or 'very poor'.

In Haryana's Gurugram, the AQI was recorded as 'very poor' at 305 at 4 pm on February 16. In Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Ghaziabad, it dropped to 229 and 207, respectively.

Delhi weather update

There has been a slight fall in minimum temperature and a rise in maximum temperature over the past 24 hours.
 
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 14.05 degrees Celsius and 29.26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 17 per cent, with a wind speed of 17 km/hr.
 
Shallow fog has been predicted during the morning hours in the coming days. Rain is expected later this week on February 19 and 20.

Anti-pollution measures in place

Actions under Stages I and II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) remain in effect to prevent the AQI from deteriorating further. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage III measures under the revised Grap on February 3 following an improvement in air quality.
   

