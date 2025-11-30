Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After severe smog, Delhi's AQI slips to 'poor' but hotspots remain high

Shadipur recorded the highest pollution levels this morning at 336, followed by RK Puram at 308, both falling in the 'very poor' category

Across the National Capital Region (NCR), air quality stayed unhealthy. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

After several days of severe and very poor air quality, Delhi woke up to ‘poor’ air conditions on Sunday, with the city’s average AQI hitting 270 at 6 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). A shallow fog layer settled over the region as temperatures dipped, reducing visibility and trapping pollutants near the surface.
 
Shadipur recorded the highest pollution levels this morning at 336, followed by RK Puram at 308—both in the ‘very poor’ category. Major hotspots such as Anand Vihar (281), Burari (283), Bawana (295), Wazirpur (282), Chandni Chowk (281), Punjabi Bagh (266) and JLN Stadium (269) also remained in the ‘poor’ range.
 
 
Across the National Capital Region (NCR), air quality stayed unhealthy. Gurgaon recorded an AQI of 233 and Noida 267 (both ‘poor’), while Faridabad stood at 178 (‘moderate’) and Ghaziabad at 262 (‘poor’).
 
By 4 pm on Saturday, Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI was 305 (‘very poor’). CPCB’s Sameer app showed none of the 38 active monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ AQI on Saturday, compared to eight stations a day earlier.
 
As per CPCB norms, AQI is categorised as 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. 

What restrictions have been lifted?

 
Offline classes have resumed across all Delhi schools after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-3 restrictions. The Directorate of Education instructed schools to revert to physical teaching for students up to Class 5, rolling back the hybrid-mode guidelines introduced when pollution levels peaked.
 

What is the weather forecast for Delhi?

 
Winter has set in, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a 2–3 degrees Celsius drop in temperatures between December 3 and 5. Minimums are expected to be normal (-1.5 to 1.5 degrees Celsius) initially and below normal (-1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius) thereafter.
 
For Sunday, IMD predicts a partly cloudy sky with shallow morning fog, a maximum temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10 degrees Celsius. 
 

What is the latest on Cyclone Ditwah?

 
The IMD has issued a red alert as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moves north, posing a severe threat to northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
 
The cyclone is expected to come within 60 km, 50 km and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening, respectively, reported ANI.
 
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast in several districts, with extremely heavy rain at isolated locations in Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry–Karaikal.
 
Other districts likely to see heavy rainfall include Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet, with isolated showers expected in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul and Theni.

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

