Delhi AQI improves to moderate; strong winds, rising mercury likely to help

Delhi residents woke up to a pleasant and warm morning on Monday. The air quality improved to the ‘moderate’ category, offering some relief after days of fluctuating pollution levels. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 176 at 8 am.

Out of 44 monitoring stations, 35 recorded air quality in the ‘moderate’ category, while seven stations remained in the ‘poor’ range. Data from one station was unavailable at the time of reporting.

However, pollution hotspots persisted in some parts of the capital. Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI at 308, falling in the ‘severe’ category. It was followed by Anand Vihar at 258. Other areas reporting ‘poor’ air quality included Mundka (221), Bawana (207), Wazirpur (210), Jahangirpuri (206), Shadipur (212) and Rohini (210).

In contrast, Najafgarh recorded the best AQI in the city at 130, within the moderate range.

Under CPCB norms, an AQI between 101 and 200 is classified as ‘moderate’, which may cause breathing discomfort to sensitive groups. The ‘poor’ category (201–300) can lead to breathing issues on prolonged exposure, while ‘severe’ levels (401–500) pose serious health risks.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies with occasionally strong surface winds during the day. Wind speeds are expected to range between 10–15 kmph, strengthening to 20–25 kmph at times from the northwest, which could aid in dispersing pollutants.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius.