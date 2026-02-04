Delhi AQI slips to 'very poor'; IMD issues alert for dense fog conditions

The national capital woke up to dense fog on Wednesday morning, accompanied by a sharp deterioration in air quality across large parts of the city. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 312 at around 7 am, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. On Tuesday, Delhi’s overall AQI had been recorded in the ‘poor’ category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed a thick layer of fog at ITO, where visibility was reduced and the AQI touched 334, categorised as ‘very poor’. A dense blanket of smog was also visible in areas around India Gate and Kartavya Path.

Areas with ‘very poor’ air quality

Anand Vihar: 376

Bawana: 329

Ashok Vihar: 366

Mundka: 381

Chandni Chowk: 358

RK Puram: 346

Siri Fort: 340

Some pockets, however, saw relatively better air quality, though pollution levels remained concerning. Narela and Aya Nagar both recorded an AQI of 252, placing them in the ‘poor’ category. Sri Aurobindo Marg registered 221, Mandir Marg 257 and IGI Airport Terminal 3 recorded 243, also classified as ‘poor’.

AQI categories (as per CPCB)

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very poor

401–500: Severe

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Wednesday, forecasting a partly cloudy sky, with moderate fog at many places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning hours.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to remain in the normal range of 21 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to hover between 8 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius. The IMD also forecast predominant north-westerly surface winds, with speeds reaching up to 10 kmph during the morning hours.