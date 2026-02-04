Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Domestic air traffic hits 166.9 million in 2025; IndiGo share dips in Dec

Domestic air traffic hits 166.9 million in 2025; IndiGo share dips in Dec

According to DGCA data, IndiGo, which had cancelled a large number of flights in early December, saw its market share slump to 59.6 per cent in that month from 63.6 per cent in November

indigo airlines, indigo

The overall cancellation of scheduled domestic airlines was 6.92 per cent in December, and that of IndiGo was 9.65 per cent (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic air traffic rose over 3 per cent to 166.9 million in 2025, while the number of people who flew in domestic airlines fell to 14.3 million in December, a month when there were massive operational disruptions at IndiGo.

Data released by aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday showed that IndiGo, which had cancelled a large number of flights in early December, saw its market share slump to 59.6 per cent in that month from 63.6 per cent in November.

In December, the market share of Air India Group and Akasa Air rose to 29.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent, respectively. The two airlines' market share stood at 26.7 per cent and 4.7 per cent, respectively.

 

SpiceJet also saw its market share rise to 4.3 per cent in December from 3.7 per cent in November 2025.

According to the data, state-owned Alliance Air's market share remained unchanged at 0.4 per cent in December.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo tops Air India in international passenger traffic in Jul-Sep quarter

A recent surge in GPS ‘spoofing', a form of digital attack which can send commercial airliners off course, has entered an intriguing new dimension, according to cybersecurity researchers: The ability to hack time.

Centre confirms GPS spoofing at Delhi, other major airports; orders probe

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Domestic air traffic at 12 mn in Aug; flight delays hit 74,381 people: DGCA

Flight, plane, Airplane

Icra cuts FY26 domestic air growth to 4-6%, August traffic stagnates

Christoph Schnellmann, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar

Can Indian airports join global hub league? Experts weigh in at BS Summit

The overall cancellation of scheduled domestic airlines was 6.92 per cent in December, and that of IndiGo was 9.65 per cent.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-December 2025 were 166.946 million as against 161.331 million during the corresponding period of the previous year, thereby registering an annual growth of 3.48 per cent and a monthly negative growth of 4.14 per cent," the DGCA said in its report for December.

More than 1.046 million passengers were affected by flight cancellations in December, and airlines shelled out over ₹24 crore towards compensation and facilitation.

In December 2025, a total of 29,212 passenger-related complaints were received by the scheduled domestic airlines, DGCA said.

On-time performance, a measure of punctuality, was the highest for Air India Group at 66.3 per cent in December, while that of IndiGo and Alliance Air was 62.7 per cent and 62.1 per cent, respectively, during the same period.

In December, Akasa Air and SpiceJet recorded on-time performance of 55.6 per cent and 46.9 per cent, respectively.

On-time performance of scheduled domestic airlines is computed for six metro airports -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM announces aid for two LPG cylinders for ration card holders

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

Weather Today: IMD issues rain, dense fog warning across North India

Narendra Modi

India-US trade deal a big decision that will benefit all, says PM Modi

Indian Railways

Why underground rail link at 'Chicken's Neck' is strategic for Northeast

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Trinamool will support any motion that seeks to remove CEC: Mamata Banerjee

Topics : domestic air travel India's domestic air passenger Domestic airlines india air traffic

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodaySamsung Galaxy Days SaleAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance