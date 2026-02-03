Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 10:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Air India, IndiGo aircraft touch wingtips at Mumbai airport

Air India, IndiGo aircraft touch wingtips at Mumbai airport

Air India flight AI 2732, bound for Coimbatore, was stationary on the taxiway when an IndiGo aircraft taxiing after landing made contact with its wingtip, officials said

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Representative image from file.

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

An Air India aircraft and an IndiGo plane were involved in a ground incident at Mumbai airport on Tuesday evening, with the wingtips of the two aircraft coming into contact while both were carrying passengers, news agency PTI reported, citing sources. All passengers were safe, the news agency said.

How the incident occurred

According to the report, the Air India aircraft was waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off when the IndiGo plane, taxiing after landing, made contact with it. The incident occurred at Mumbai airport, which operates parallel runways.
 
Both aircraft involved in the incident were Airbus A320 planes.
 

Air India statement

In a statement, Air India said flight AI 2732, operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on February 3, was delayed after the aircraft came into contact with another airline’s plane while positioned on the taxiway.
 
“The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft’s wingtip,” the airline said, adding that the aircraft was grounded for further inspections.

IndiGo confirms contact

IndiGo also confirmed the incident. An IndiGo spokesperson said the wingtip of one of its aircraft operating flight 6E 791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai came into contact with another airline’s aircraft while taxiing after landing.
 
“In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated,” IndiGo said.
 
The airline said the aircraft has been grounded for maintenance checks in line with standard procedures.

DGCA inspection underway

According to the PTI report, the civil aviation ministry said a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is at the airport to assess the incident. Both aircraft returned to the bay for inspections.
 
Officials told PTI that the number of passengers on board the two flights was not immediately known.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:53 PM IST

