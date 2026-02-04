Elon Musk hits record $800 billion net worth after SpaceX-xAI merger

Elon Musk has reached a new wealth milestone after SpaceX acquired his artificial intelligence and social media firm, xAI. The deal has pushed Musk’s net worth past the $800 billion mark, making him the richest person in history by a wide margin.

According to Forbes, the transaction values the combined company at $1.25 trillion and added about $84 billion to Musk’s fortune, taking his total net worth to an estimated $852 billion.

How the SpaceX-xAI deal reshaped Musk’s wealth

Before the merger, Musk held around 42 per cent of SpaceX, which was valued at $800 billion following a tender offer in December. His stake was worth about $336 billion. He also owned roughly 49 per cent of xAI, valued at $250 billion after a private fundraising round earlier this month, making his holding worth about $122 billion.

After the merger, SpaceX was valued at $1 trillion and xAI at $250 billion. According to Forbes estimates, Musk now owns a 43 per cent stake in the combined entity, worth around $542 billion.

SpaceX now Musk’s biggest asset

SpaceX has become Musk’s most valuable holding by a large margin. He also owns about 12 per cent of Tesla, currently worth $178 billion, along with Tesla stock options valued at another $124 billion.

These figures do not include Tesla’s massive pay package approved by shareholders in November. If performance targets are met, the package could give Musk up to $1 trillion in additional Tesla stock, before taxes and the cost of unlocking restricted shares. The targets include ambitious “Mars shot” milestones, such as increasing Tesla’s market capitalisation more than eight times over the next decade, the news report said.

This is the second major merger involving Musk’s firms in less than a year. In March last year, Musk combined xAI with his social media platform X. That deal valued xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion, close to what Musk paid for Twitter in 2022, excluding debt.

Four net worth records in four months

Musk has hit four major wealth milestones in just four months. In October 2025, he became the first person worth $500 billion as Tesla’s stock jumped after he left US President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to focus on the carmaker.

On December 15, his net worth crossed $600 billion after SpaceX’s valuation doubled to $800 billion from $400 billion in August. Just four days later, he became the first person worth $700 billion after the Delaware Supreme Court restored his Tesla stock options, which had been struck down by a lower court in 2024.

Far ahead of the rest of the world’s rich

Musk is now $578 billion richer than the world’s second-wealthiest person, Google co-founder Larry Page, whose net worth is estimated at $281 billion.

At this pace, Musk is also edging closer to another historic milestone -- becoming the world’s first trillionaire.