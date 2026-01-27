Traffic restrictions in parts of Delhi today for Beating Retreat rehearsal

Traffic restrictions will be in force in parts of the city on Tuesday in view of the full dress rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The curbs will be enforced from 4 pm to 6 pm, the traffic police said in an advisory.

Vijay Chowk and Raisina Road from Krishi Bhawan roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will remain closed or restricted for general traffic, it said.

Traffic beyond Dara Shikoh Road roundabout, Krishna Menon Marg roundabout and Sunehri Masjid roundabout towards Vijay Chowk will also remain restricted. Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and Rafi Marg up to Kartavya Path Crossing will be affected, the advisory said.

Commuters have been advised to take alternative routes including Ring Road, Ridge Road, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road via Kamal Ataturk Marg, Rani Jhansi Road and Minto Road.

The traffic police urged motorists to avoid the affected stretches during the restriction period, plan their journeys in advance and follow traffic rules and directions issued by traffic personnel on duty.