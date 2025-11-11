Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi blast: Red Fort metro station to remain close on Wednesday as well

Delhi blast: Red Fort metro station to remain close on Wednesday as well

The metro station remained shut for commuters on Tuesday as well, following Monday evening's explosion near the Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and left 20 others injured

Red Fort blast

Traders from Sadar Bazaar also said business was likely to remain affected for several weeks. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on Wednesday as a precautionary measure following the high-intensity blast near the Red Fort on Monday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a post on X, said, "Due to security reasons, the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12. All other stations are functional as normal."  The metro station remained shut for commuters on Tuesday as well, following Monday evening's explosion near the Red Fort that killed at least 12 people and left 20 others injured.

Bearing the effect of the tragic incident and traffic restrictions in the vicinity, the nearby markets wore a deserted look with shopkeepers expressing concern over the loss of business.

 

Bachoo Choudhury, a shopkeeper in Lajpat Rai Market, said, "We work for two months--one day of work is equal to one month's worth."  "We have enough stock to last two months. The rest of the year, we sit idle as there isn't much work. How will tourists come now? Our business depends mostly on them. When tourists don't come, we are already at a loss, and all our stock will go bad," he added.

Traders from Sadar Bazaar also said business was likely to remain affected for several weeks.

"For one month, traders will not come here. The wholesale market in Sadar Bazaar, which is India's most famous market, along with Chandni Chowk, all come under the same umbrella. Traders come from faraway places to buy materials," a retailer said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

COP30, COP30 COP30 U.N. Climate Summit

COP30 chief hails India, China for leading global clean energy transition

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks EC reply on pleas against rollout of SIR in TN, West Bengal

Supreme Court

Sale of immovable property outside scope of service tax: Supreme Court

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM orders installation of citywide compactors for waste disposal

Red Fort blast

Delhi's Red Fort car blast: Probe handed over to NIA, says Amit Shah

Topics : Red Fort Delhi blast Delhi Metro

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Exit Polls Results 2025 LIVEBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon