Why underground rail link at 'Chicken's Neck' is strategic for Northeast

The government, in the Union Budget this year, allocated Rs 2.78 trillion to Indian Railways, with spending priorities focused on high-speed connectivity, freight movement and safety.

A day after the Budget, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underlined the strategic importance of strengthening the Siliguri Corridor in West Bengal, commonly known as the ‘Chicken’s Neck’, and said plans are in place to construct underground railway tracks along the nearly 40-km corridor and expand the existing rail infrastructure to four lines.

Railway minister outlines underground rail plans

“The strategic 40-kilometre stretch of the Siliguri Corridor, which connects the northeastern states to India’s mainland, is part of a special plan that includes four-line capacity and an underground rail link,” Vaishnaw said.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the project, saying the proposed underground railway line along the Siliguri Corridor will ensure a secure transport route between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

“This is BIG. For decades, the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ has been used as an intimidation tactic by anti-national forces, both within and beyond our borders,” Sarma said in a post on X.

What is the ‘Chicken’s Neck’?

The Siliguri Corridor lies in northern West Bengal and derives its name from its narrow shape. The land strip varies between approximately 22 km and 35 km in width at its narrowest points. It is positioned between Nepal and Bangladesh, with Bhutan and China located a short distance away.

The corridor serves as the only land connection between mainland India and its eight northeastern states. It supports civilian logistics, economic activity and the movement of security forces across the region.

The stretch, which commands the strategic attention of India’s national security establishment, drew national attention in 2020 after remarks by Sharjeel Imam, one of the accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case, in which he is accused of calling for blocking the corridor through a “chakka jam”.

Why the rail project matters for the Northeast

According to a PTI report, citing Northeast Frontier Railway, the proposed underground lines will run between Tin Mile Haat and Rangapani railway stations in West Bengal. One of the lines will connect towards Bagdogra, which officials said holds importance for India’s air defence infrastructure.

The underground alignment is intended to improve security and continuity of transport along the corridor.

Sarma calls project a strategic breakthrough

Sarma said the narrow corridor has remained a point of vulnerability and argued that the issue required attention decades ago. In a post on X, he shared a video of Vaishnaw outlining the project.

“The proposed underground rail link marks a major strategic breakthrough, creating a secure and foolproof transportation corridor between the North East and the rest of the country,” he said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vaishnaw, Sarma said the project addresses a long-standing concern.

“We are taking a giant step towards mitigating this long-standing strategic vulnerability, one that should have been addressed much earlier, possibly in the aftermath of 1971,” he said.

This is BIG. For decades, the “Chicken’s Neck” has been used as an intimidation tactic by anti-national forces, both within and beyond our borders. The proposed underground rail link marks a major strategic breakthrough, creating a secure and foolproof transportation corridor… pic.twitter.com/8lypj7MoZJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 3, 2026

Amit Shah reiterates India’s claim over corridor

Earlier last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the Siliguri Corridor belongs to India and cannot be threatened or altered.

Addressing a BJP workers’ meeting in Siliguri, Shah referred to slogans raised in Delhi about cutting off the corridor. “Some people raised slogans in Delhi saying they would cut off the ‘Chicken’s Neck’. How will you cut it? Is this your father’s land? This is India’s land; no one can lay a hand on it,” Shah said.

Historical context highlighted by Assam CM

Sarma has earlier pointed out that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi could have expanded the corridor after the 1971 war, which could have provided a direct land route to the Northeast.

He also said that if India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had not bartered access to the Chittagong port during Partition, the region would not have remained dependent on the Siliguri Corridor for connectivity.