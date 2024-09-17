Ganesh idol immersion processions begin as devotees bid farewell to deity

Mumbai: 'Mumbaicha Raja' being carried for the immersion at the end of the Ganesh festival, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Processions for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning amid tight security and fanfare as the 10-day festival drew to a close. The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which began on September 7, is concluding with 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Tuesday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In Mumbai's Lalbaug area, famous for celebrating the festival with grandeur, the procession of the idol of Tejukaya mandal started amid the chants of 'Ganapati bappa morya, pudhchya varshi lavkar ya' (come soon next year Lord). The procession of the famous Lalbaugcha Raja idol, which attracts maximum number of devotees, celebrities and prominent personalities during the festival, is also set to begin.

Processions from various parts of Mumbai, including Fort, Mazgaon, Byculla, Dadar, and Chembur, will make their way towards the Arabian Sea and other water bodies for the final immersion, marking the end of this year's festivities. Devotees thronged the streets, especially on the main road leading to the Girgaon beach, in large numbers as they are eager to catch a final glimpse of the elaborately adorned idols of the elephant-headed god when they are taken out of pandals for their journey to immersion sites. There is also a large gathering of people at Lalbaug's Shroff building to witness 'pushpa vrushti' (showering of flowers) on the Ganesh idols. More than 24,000 police personnel have been deployed in Mumbai to thwart any untoward incident during processions, officials said.

Thousands of household and 'sarvajanik' (public) Ganesh idols will be immersed at 204 artificial ponds across the city, along with 69 natural water bodies like Girgaon, Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it has deployed more than 12,000 officials and staffers, and set up 71 control rooms to manage the processions. It has posted 761 lifeguards and deployed 48 speed boats at the city beaches as a safety measure and the citizens have been advised to avoid entering the deep sea. It has also cautioned citizens about the presence of marine species such as 'blue button jellyfish' and 'stingrays' along Mumbai's coastline during this season and advised immediate first aid in case of fish stings. According to the Mumbai police, drone surveillance will be in place at important immersion sites such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar, Bandra, Juhu, Versova, Powai Lake, and Madh Island, along with a network of more than 8,000 CCTVs. Besides the local police deployment, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, quick response teams (QRT), riots control police (RCP), delta, combat, home guards, and Maharashtra Security Force have also been roped in, the officials said.

More than 2,500 traffic police personnel will ensure smooth movement of vehicles across the city during immersion processions. Entry to some roads will be restricted, and some routes will be made one-ways, while some will have diversions, they said.

To coordinate efficiently, 192 control rooms have been established across various administrative divisions, and 66 observation towers erected to monitor key areas. To promote eco-friendly celebrations, the BMC has introduced a QR code system providing information on nearby artificial ponds. Citizens can scan the code or visit https://portal.mcgm.gov.in for directions to these ponds via Google Maps.

The immersion of thousands of Lord Ganesh idols in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, also began in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

An estimated one lakh idols have been set up for worship this year in the city.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of the idols.

The 'Shobha Yatra' of the 70 ft-tall Ganesh statue of the famous pandal at Khairatabad here, a major attraction during the Ganesh Chaturthi in the Telangana capital, also began on Tuesday morning and the immersion of the giant statue in the Hussain Sagar lake is likely to take place by noon.

The auction of the laddus offered as 'prasadam' in the pandals is another attraction in the festivities. Procuring the laddu in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the successful bidder.

Media reports said the laddu 'prasadam' at a pandal at Bandlaguda Jagir was auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.87 crore.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday held a review with senior officials, including police, on the arrangements for the immersion and directed that special supervision be made at the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar lake and other water bodies, an official release said.

At the meeting, the police officials told the CM that the immersion in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits would be supervised with 733 CCTV cameras.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata said a total of 15,000 personnel, including sanitation, engineering and others, would work in three shifts for 24 hours for the immersion event.

As many as 468 cranes have already been set up for the immersion.

Around 25,000 police personnel would be deployed as part of the security arrangements for the Ganesh festival.

The Hyderabad traffic police put in place traffic restrictions for the smooth conduct of the 'visarjan' of idols, which is expected to go on for 24 hours.