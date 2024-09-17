Business Standard
Home / India News / Railways plans track upgrades, safety boost with outsourcing, simulators

Railways plans track upgrades, safety boost with outsourcing, simulators

The Indian Railways has developed a new safety plan that includes training loco pilots using simulators and outsourcing parts of maintenance operations

Indian Railways, trains for lower income groups

With increased traffic leading to higher utilisation of existing tracks, the time available for maintenance work has reduced

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Railways has developed a new safety plan that includes training loco pilots using simulators and outsourcing parts of maintenance operations, according to a report by The Economic Times. This decision follows a series of train accidents over the past two years.

In a recent move, the Railway Board directed all zonal railways to consider outsourcing the maintenance of machinery essential for track renewal. These machines are critical for keeping the tracks in good condition, but due to staffing issues—whether from unfilled vacancies or insufficient posts—their operation has been affected, often leaving them underused.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 

The Railway Board’s directive calls for zonal railways to explore outsourcing these tasks to address the shortage of manpower and ensure smooth maintenance operations, the report stated.

Integrated track machines


The report quoted an official as saying, "The proposed upgrade would focus on improved track maintenance," adding that new technology is also being introduced.

With increased traffic leading to higher utilisation of existing tracks, the time available for maintenance work has reduced. This has created a demand for integrated track machines, which combine tamping and track-stabilising functions to expedite maintenance tasks, the report said.

An official noted that the track maintenance equipment currently in use by Indian Railways lacks integrated capabilities.

Procurement for modernisation


The modernisation effort aims to standardise machinery across the railway's entire fleet.

More From This Section

Explosion

Factory explosion in Firozabad kills 4, including 3-yr-old; 6 hospitalised

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing Kolkata rape-murder case today

India USA

China, Russia concerned about India-US relationship: American diplomat

Nisha Biswal, Sandeep Menon

US-India partnership to solve global challenges, advance growth: Official

India USA

India, US discuss Indo-Pacific and Gaza matters in Intersessional Dialogue


The report quoted an official as saying, “Orders have been placed for loco simulators and upgraded track maintenance machines." He added that both local and international suppliers have been tapped.

So far, contracts worth Rs 212.25 crore have been awarded for the purchase of 17 loco simulators, secured by companies from Spain, Belgium, and Poland, alongside Indian firms. In addition to these large-scale procurements, smaller purchases, like automatic fire detection and suppression systems, have also been made, the report further stated.

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Govt to launch super app streamlining railway services: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw issues stern warning amid rise in train derailment efforts

Vande metro

India's first Vande Metro between Bhuj, Ahmedabad to transform travel: Rlys

Satish Kumar, Chairman, Railway Board

Urgent need of staff to manage assets, train ops: Railway Board Chairman

station, Indian Railway, railway station

All about Indian Railways' health cards for free treatment of employees

Topics : Indian Railways Railways BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon