Flexible work guidelines for women in the works as govt targets higher LFPR

The government is working on a new framework aimed at increasing women’s participation in the workforce by addressing key challenges and extending social security benefits to women in the unorganised sector, according to a report by The Economic Times.

A task force led by Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra is currently examining strategies to enhance female workforce participation. The proposed framework would introduce a variety of flexible work arrangements for women, with recommendations for implementation by both state governments and industries, the report added.

This framework may not be legally binding but could serve as a guideline for states and companies to adopt, the report said, citing sources.

Sector-specific flexibility

The proposed flexible work options are expected to fit within existing work hours and could vary by sector. Initially, the guidelines may focus on industries with a higher concentration of women workers, such as the care economy.

The government is considering several global models for flexible work arrangements, including options for part-time work or reduced work hours across the day or week. Multiple discussions have taken place between the task force and key stakeholders, including industry experts, with a report anticipated by the end of this year.

Declining female representation in leadership

Meanwhile, a Business Standard report in May highlighted that, while the female participation rate in India’s workforce grew from 23.9 per cent in 2016 to 26.8 per cent in 2024, women’s representation in managerial positions remains low at 18.59 per cent.

A joint study by LinkedIn and Delhi-based think tank The Quantum Hub, titled Women in Leadership in Corporate India, noted that although women in senior leadership roles rose from 16.6 per cent in 2016 to 18.7 per cent in 2023, there has been a consistent drop in female representation in top-tier roles—20.1 per cent at the director level, 17.4 per cent at the vice president level, and 15.3 per cent in C-suite positions.

India’s workforce needs 400 million more women

A separate report released last month highlighted that India needs 400 million more women in its workforce to contribute $14 trillion to the economy. This would require nearly doubling the female labour force participation rate (LFPR) from 37 per cent to 70 per cent by FY47.

The report, published by the non-profit The/Nudge Institute and based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), showed that an additional 145 million women must join the workforce to meet the target, as projections indicate only 110 million women will enter the labour force by 2047. The report also underscored the stark differences in job security and recovery between men and women.