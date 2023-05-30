close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to look into wrestlers' issues

The protesting wrestlers plan to throw their medals into the Ganga in protest against the lack of action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

IANS New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do something in favour of the wrestlers who had assembled at Haridwar to throw their medals into the Ganga river.

"The whole country is shocked. There are tears in the eyes of the whole country. Now the Prime Minister should leave his arrogance," tweeted Kejriwal.

The protesting wrestlers plan to throw their medals into the Ganga in protest against the lack of action against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, whom they have accused of sexual harassment.

--IANS

atk/bg

Also Read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Scuffle between protesting wrestlers and Delhi cops: What we know so far

Protesting wrestlers to immerse medals in Ganga: A timeline of events

Wrestlers Protest: Vinesh, Sakshi reach Haridwar to immerse medals in Ganga

Wrestlers back to protest at Jantar Mantar: Everything you need to know

Shahbad Dairy Murder: NCSC seeks report from Delhi govt, city police

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Tata Realty and Tabreed announce first alliance for CaaS transaction

Wrestlers planning to immerse medals in Ganga shameful for country: CM Mann

Kerala CM directs officials to take steps to ensure monsoon preparedness

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Woman wrestler

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

Tata Realty and Tabreed announce first alliance for CaaS transaction

Tata realty
3 min read

Wrestlers planning to immerse medals in Ganga shameful for country: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
2 min read

Musk meets China's Qin Gang, calls for mutual respect in US-China relations

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Kerala CM directs officials to take steps to ensure monsoon preparedness

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Photo: ANI
2 min read

Most Popular

LIVE: 'Arrest Brij or we'll be back,' protesting wrestlers give 5 day time

Wrestlers in Haridwar
2 min read

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

wrestlers protest
3 min read

A note on India's commemorative coins, what's in demand and how to buy

75-rupee-coin
4 min read

Major fire breaks out near oil wells at Numaligarh Refinery in Assam

Representative Image
2 min read

India's monsoon rains advance after stalling for the past 11 days

Vijay Chowk and Raisina hills, new delhi, rains, monsoon
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon