Kerala CM directs officials to take steps to ensure monsoon preparedness

The meeting was held after the Central Meteorological Department announced that the monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 4

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM, Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 9:56 PM IST
Ahead of the arrival of the monsoon in the southern state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday issued a slew of directions, like procuring rescue equipment, storing it locally and cleaning out drainage systems in cities prone to waterlogging, to ensure safety of people during the rainy season.

The directions for intensifying the preparations for the monsoon were issued by the Chief Minister in a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The meeting was held after the Central Meteorological Department announced that the monsoon is expected to hit the state by June 4.

Vijayan directed the officials that a review of monsoon preparedness should be conducted in each district of the state in the first week of June, July, August and September in view of the unpredictable nature of the rains, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

The Chief Minister said that procuring and storing the rescue equipment locally would help civil, defence and other volunteers to initiate rescue operations quickly. Therefore, a centre should be set up under all local bodies where the rescue equipment can be stored and volunteers can be deployed under the supervision of the fire safety department, he said.

The money required for it would be allocated from the Disaster Response Fund, the Chief Minister said in the meeting.

Besides these, he also directed immediate filling up of potholes on the road, putting up warning signs near potholes or open drains and speedy repairs of broken footpath slabs, to ensure safety of the people.

Additionally, he also directed officials that basic facilities be ensured at the relief camps and people living in hilly areas prone to landslides should be made aware of the risks and trained to reach the camps on their own, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Monsoon

First Published: May 30 2023 | 9:56 PM IST

