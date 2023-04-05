close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi court sends gangster Deepak 'Boxer' to 8-day police custody

The operation to nab the gangster was a major success for Delhi Police, which arrested a criminal outside the country for the first time

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Patiala House Courts

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court sent gangster Deepak "Boxer", who was nabbed in Mexico and brought to India early Wednesday, to an eight-day police custody in connection with a fake passport case.

The Delhi Police had sought his custody for 14 days but the court agreed for 8 days.

He was produced before the judge inside the Patiala House Courts' lockup amid tight security.

Deepak Pahal, alias "Boxer", was caught in Cancun city in Mexico earlier this week when he was trying to entre the US illegally and planning to run his organised crime syndicate from there. He had taken multiple routes and stops to reach the North American country on his way to the US, according to Delhi Police.

The operation to nab the gangster was a major success for Delhi Police, which arrested a criminal outside the country for the first time. A two-member Delhi Police team brought him to India.

Police said Boxer had used a fake passport in the name of "Ravi Antil", a resident of Bareilly, to flee the country. He will also be interrogated in connection with his criminal activities and alleged involvement in the killing of a builder in North Delhi's Civil Lines in August last year.

Also Read

Police arrests Deepak Boxer: All you need to know about Delhi's most-wanted

Attack on Prithvi Shaw: Court sends influencer to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi excise policy: Court sends YSRCP MP's son to ED custody till Feb 20

Delhi excise case: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Authorities issue over 47.3 mn challan for traffic violations in 2022: Govt

National security used to deny citizens' rights: SC quashes ban on MediaOne

Rs 70,000 cr corridor for tribal dominated region in Budget 2023-24: Govt

MCD hospitals fully prepared, no need to panic: Mayor on Covid cases rise

Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in Punjab

The gangster, a winner in a national-level boxing championship, was arrested with the help of local authorities in Mexico and officials at the US embassy in New Delhi.

Police had announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh on information leading to the arrest of Deepak, who led the Gogi gang, which is allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

The gangster is wanted in India in 10 sensational cases, including murder and extortion, over the last five years, they said.

Deepak, a resident of Gannaur in Haryana's Sonipat district, headed the Gogi gang after the killing of its head Jitendra Mann, alias Gogi, inside the Rohini Court complex by two men in September 2021.

Topics : Delhi High Court | Delhi Police

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon