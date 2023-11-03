close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Rajasthan Assembly election 2023: AAP releases 4th list of 26 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced candidates for various key seats for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections

AAP

AAP

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

WI vs IND 4th T20 Highlights: Gill, Jaiswal take series to decider with win

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

BJP announces 2 more candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections

MP CM Chouhan to contest from Budhni as BJP releases 4th list of candidates

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Rajasthan Assembly elections: Congress releases fifth list of 5 candidates

Congress announces fourth list of 56 candidates for Rajasthan elections

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

Centre misusing agencies for political gains, move will boomerang: Gehlot

Several Rajasthan Congress leaders, including former MLAs, join BJP

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal rajasthan Election news Assembly elections AAP AAP government BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon