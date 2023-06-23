According to police, two masked men on bikes shot at a car in a shocking incident in Chittaranjan Park in south Delhi, narrowly missing the front passenger seat next to the driver. The driver's finger was wounded when the bullet hit the car window. The incident occurred on Thursday evening.Delhi CR Park firing: OverviewThe unidentified assailants have been charged with attempted murder and firing, by police. The investigation is currently ongoing. According to reports, one of the occupants of the car could be involved in a betting operation in Sangam Vihar, but there is no confirmation from the police on this claim. They are looking into personal rivalry and business rivalry.According to the reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, the police control room received a call on Thursday evening at 8.14 pm regarding a shooting at C-block in CR Park that resulted in one person's injury. When a police team went there, they found that Sachin Gupta and Waseem Ahmed were in a car."Gupta was talking on the phone while driving the car. A single round shot came from the driver's side all of a sudden. Gupta was hit in the finger by the bullet, which entered through the window on the driver's side. Further investigation revealed that two people on bikes were following the car with masks on. DCP Chowdhary added, "We are further investigating the case."