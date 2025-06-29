Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight diverted to Kolkata over cabin heat issue

Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight diverted to Kolkata over cabin heat issue

According to an official statement from the airline, the flight landed safely and is currently being inspected

ANI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Air India flight AI357, operating from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Delhi, was diverted to make an unscheduled landing in Kolkata on Sunday as a precautionary measure following elevated cabin temperatures during the journey.

According to an official statement from the airline, the flight landed safely and is currently being inspected.

"Air India flight AI357, operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June 2025, made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperatures experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks," said the Air India spokesperson.

The airline further said, "Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly our passengers to Delhi at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers."

 

Earlier on Saturday, a Chennai-bound Air India flight returned to Mumbai, its departure location, after being alerted about a burning smell inside the cabin, the airline confirmed.

According to Air India, the incident occurred on Friday (June 27) on flight AI639, which departed from Mumbai and was headed to Chennai.

"The crew of flight AI639 operating from Mumbai to Chennai on Friday, June 27, 2025, made a precautionary air return to Mumbai due to a burning smell in the cabin," an Air India spokesperson said."

The flight landed safely back in Mumbai, and an aircraft change was initiated. Our ground colleagues in Mumbai provided all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen disruption," the spokesperson added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tokyo Kolkata Delhi Air India

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

