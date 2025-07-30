Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi govt approves night shifts for women, shops must follow safety rules

Delhi govt approves night shifts for women, shops must follow safety rules

The Delhi government has approved night shifts for women in shops and commercial places. Employers must ensure consent, safe transport, CCTV, female security staff, and other mandatory safety measures

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

The Delhi government has approved a proposal that will now allow women to work night shifts in shops and commercial establishments. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the decision on Tuesday, calling it a step towards making Delhi a 24x7 business hub and improving women’s participation in the workforce, news agency PTI reported. 
Calling it a “historic decision”, CM Gupta said the move is a big step for women’s economic empowerment and independence. “This policy is not just about extending work hours, but it is a statement of our intent to create a safer, more inclusive working environment for women in the national capital,” she said. 
 
She said that with this decision, Delhi will now join states like Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, which already allow women to work during night hours. 
According to an official statement, companies must first get written consent from female employees before assigning them night shifts. Employers will also need to ensure safety measures such as: 
-Providing transport for women workers

-CCTV surveillance
-Female security staff
-Proper toilets, restrooms, and lockers
 
The government has made it compulsory for all establishments to set up Internal Complaints Committees as required under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act.
 

Changes to old law needed

The new decision requires amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. As of now, the law does not allow women to work between 9 pm and 7 am in the summer and between 8 pm and 8 am in the winter. 
Once the changes are cleared by the Lieutenant Governor, women will officially be allowed to work at any time.
 
The statement also said that employers must ensure fair treatment of workers on night duty. This includes: 
-Payment through electronic transfers
-Benefits such as ESI, PF, and bonuses
-Weekly offs and overtime pay
 
“This step will make Delhi a more business-friendly destination while reinforcing our commitment to gender parity at the workplace,” Chief Minister Gupta said.
 
[With PTI inputs]

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

