Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Eminent economist Meghnad Desai dies at 85 in London, PM condoles death

Eminent economist Meghnad Desai dies at 85 in London, PM condoles death

Meghnad Desai moved to London in 1965 and began teaching at the London School of Economics

Meghnad Desai, chairman, Academy of Economics

Economist Meghnad Desai

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Renowned economist Meghnad Desai, who was born in Vadodara in 1940, has passed away at the age of 85. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on social media.  In his post, the PM wrote, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti." 
 
 
Desai's fellow peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him".  "He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family's strength to cope with this loss," said Lord Ranger.

Also Read

telecom, AI, telecom sector

Draft telecom policy needs to be substantive, not just a mission statementpremium

Piramal Pharma Chairperson Nandini Piramal

US CDMO business seeing softening, says Piramal Pharma Chairpersonpremium

Shailesh Jejurikar (left) with his mother Veena Jejurikar (center) and Rajesh Jejurikar, ED and CEO, auto and farm sectors, M&M | Source: Jejurikar family

Shailesh Jejurikar becomes first Indian to lead 187-year-old P&G

Larsen & Toubro

L&T Q1 net profit grows 30% to ₹3,617.2 crore on higher ops revenue

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Market regulator Sebi opens innovation sandbox to fractional share pitch

  Desai completed his PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963. In 1991, he was appointed to the House of Lords as a Peer for the Labour Party. The Indian government recognised his contributions by awarding him the Padma Bhushan in 2008.  Desai moved to London in 1965 and began teaching at the London School of Economics. Over time, he rose through the ranks to become a professor and was later honoured as professor emeritus. 
Meghnad Desai authored several books, not only on Economics but also on a wide range of other topics. His most recent publication, released in 2022, was titled "The Poverty of Political Economy: How Economics Abandoned the Poor".
 
In 2004, he also wrote a biography of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, called Nehru's Hero: Dilip Kumar in the Life of India.
 

More From This Section

Star Health Insurance

Star Health Insurance Q1 results: Profit falls 18% to ₹263 crore

ISRO, NASA, India space mission, NISAR

Eye in the sky: Nasa-Isro joint mission NISAR to launch on Wednesday

(credit: X)

Kiran Desai returns to Booker longlist with new novel after 19 years

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Jan Aushadhi outlets saved ₹38,000 crore for citizens in 11 years: Govt

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas seeking review of verdict on Bhushan Steel liquidation

Topics : Meghnad Desai Economists Padma Bhushan London

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEQ4 Results TodayBrigade Hotel Ventures IPO AllotmentiPhone Pro 17 Launch DateInternational Tiger Day 2025Laxmi India Finance IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon