Eminent economist Meghnad Desai dies at 85 in London, PM condoles death

Renowned economist Meghnad Desai, who was born in Vadodara in 1940, has passed away at the age of 85. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on social media. In his post, the PM wrote, "Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist. He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."
Desai's fellow peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him". "He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family's strength to cope with this loss," said Lord Ranger.
Desai completed his PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963. In 1991, he was appointed to the House of Lords as a Peer for the Labour Party. The Indian government recognised his contributions by awarding him the Padma Bhushan in 2008. Desai moved to London in 1965 and began teaching at the London School of Economics. Over time, he rose through the ranks to become a professor and was later honoured as professor emeritus.
Meghnad Desai authored several books, not only on Economics but also on a wide range of other topics. His most recent publication, released in 2022, was titled "The Poverty of Political Economy: How Economics Abandoned the Poor".
In 2004, he also wrote a biography of legendary actor Dilip Kumar, called Nehru's Hero: Dilip Kumar in the Life of India.