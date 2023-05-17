close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi govt forms panel to fix routes, services for 'mohalla' bus scheme

Delhi govt has constituted an eight-member expert technical committee for deciding routes and operational characteristics of 'mohalla' bus scheme, according to an official order issued by department

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi bus

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has constituted an eight-member expert technical committee for deciding routes and operational characteristics of the 'mohalla' bus scheme, according to an official order issued by the transport department.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government plans to introduce 100 'mohalla' (community) buses in Delhi soon. These buses will serve narrow and crowded roads and poorly connected residential as well as commercial hubs, ensuring last-mile connectivity.

The committee has been constituted by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, DTC MD Shilpa Shinde, who also holds the charge of Special Commissioner (Cluster) said in the order issued on May 16.

The expert technical committee will submit its recommendations to the transport department within three weeks from the date of the constitution of the committee, the order said.

"The scope of work of the expert technical committee has inter-alia included nature of Mohalla bus services, pervasive branding, route length, fare, frequency and any other aspect deemed appropriate to the committee to recommend," it said.

These community buses will be specifically designed to cater to areas with narrow roads or areas that are too crowded for regular 12-metre buses to operate. The scheme aims to deploy nine-metre-long electric buses.

Also Read

Theaterisation will have its unique characteristics, says MM Naravane

Chinese socialism with Xi characteristics

Air India to temporarily reduce frequency of flights on some US routes: CEO

All charged up: 5 bidders in fray for India's largest electric bus tender

Banks reluctant to lend to e-bus makers on concerns of recovery of dues

US, China facing crisis as they spent on freebies during pandemic: Nadda

Announcement on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow: Surjewala

Indian temporary workers, students to be hit as Aus set to scrap Covid visa

Rising heat: Tankers roped in to supply water in Maha's scarcity-hit places

Assam actively working towards eliminating crime against children: NCPCR

In a tweet, Gahlot said, "The govt of CM @ArvindKejriwal will leave no stone unturned to ensure the upcoming Mohalla bus scheme serves the last mile connectivity needs of all. Today an expert technical committee has been constituted to design all aspects of the Mohalla bus scheme in 3 weeks."

The service was announced in this year's budget by Gahlot, who also holds the finance portfolio. The initiative is a step forward towards a more sustainable and accessible transportation system in the national capital.

The committee is led by CK Goyal, senior VP (RT), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS), and has a member each from DTC, DMRC, International Council on Clean Transport (ICCT), two members from WRI, a representative from MapmyIndia and a fellow from the transport department.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Delhi

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's G20 Presidency, opportunity for financial institution, says Bhalla

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, 4th major exit in 6 months

Meta
2 min read

Nepalese Sherpa guide sets world record, scales Mt Everest for 27th time

A helicopter flying around the mountain, in Ladakh on Friday.
2 min read

Ramco Systems posts consolidated Q4 net loss at Rs 454.03 million

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

PVR Pictures renamed as PVR INOX Pictures after merger with Inox Leisure

Theatre
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon