close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Announcement on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow: Surjewala

As suspense over naming of K'taka CM continued with state unit Cong chief Shivakumar once again meeting INC chief Kharge, Surjewala said that "CM candidate will be announced today or tomorrow"

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 6:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As the suspense over the naming of the next Karnataka Chief Minister continued on Wednesday with state unit Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar once again meeting INC President chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that "deliberations are still on and the next chief ministerial candidate will be announced today or tomorrow".

Speaking to the media outside Kharge's residence, where Shivakumar had come to meet the party president for the second time in two days, Surjewala, who is also the Karnataka Congress in-charge, said: "Deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever the party takes a decision, we will inform you. In the next 72 hours, there will be a new Cabinet in Karnataka."

He also urged the media not to speculate or spread rumours and stay away from fake news.

"Don't pay heed to fake information and rumours being spread by the BJP," he said.

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Surjewala said the party takes around 10-15 days to decide on the chief ministerial post, "but here, the Congress president is holding deliberations to select the new chief minister".

He also said that the next Congress government in Karnataka is committed to fulfilling the five guarantees it made to the people of the state.

Also Read

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Karnataka Assembly polls 2023: All you need to know about May 10 elections

Karnataka elections: Here's what all Congress has promised in its manifesto

Karnataka Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 2 hike in milk subsidy

Karnataka elections 2023 LIVE: Exit polls predict close BJP vs Cong fight

Indian temporary workers, students to be hit as Aus set to scrap Covid visa

Rising heat: Tankers roped in to supply water in Maha's scarcity-hit places

Assam actively working towards eliminating crime against children: NCPCR

Indian UHNIs dip 7.5% to 12,069 in 2022, to rise to 19,119 in 5 yrs: Report

India, Israel to jointly develop Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras

"We will implement the five guarantees as promised by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi," he said.

He also said that the party will ensure there is no "40 per cent commission government" in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, Shivakumar had met Rahul Gandhi for over an hour. Siddaramaiah also met the former Congress president.

On Tuesday evening, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had also met Kharge separately.

The Congress president till now has not made any announcement regarding the new Chief Minister in Karnataka.

However, it has been learnt that many people are in favour of Siddaramaiah for the top post.

Kharge is likely to make an announcement about the new Karnataka chief minister on Wednesday or Thursday after discussing the observers' report with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Congress won 135 seats in Karnataka whereas the BJP managed to win only 66, while the JD-S, which was hoping to play the role of kingmaker, was reduced to 19 seats in the state.

--IANS

aks/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka elections

First Published: May 17 2023 | 6:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Announcement on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow: Surjewala

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Meta India executive Manish Chopra resigns, 4th major exit in 6 months

Meta
2 min read
Premium

Banks seek one more year to prepare for ECL reporting on stressed assets

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech
2 min read

Nepalese Sherpa guide sets world record, scales Mt Everest for 27th time

A helicopter flying around the mountain, in Ladakh on Friday.
2 min read

Ramco Systems posts consolidated Q4 net loss at Rs 454.03 million

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon