Business Standard

Theaterisation will have its unique characteristics, says MM Naravane

MM Naravane on Thursday emphasised on the importance of creating a Theatre Command system, which aims to increase cooperation between the three components of the armed forces

Topics
Manoj Mukund Naravane | Indian Army

ANI  General News 

Army Chief General MM Naravane
Army Chief General MM Naravane. Photo: ANI

Former chief of the Indian Army General MM Naravane on Thursday emphasised on the importance of creating a Theatre Command system, which aims to increase cooperation between the three components of the armed forces.

Addressing the 4th Edition of Gen KV Krishna Rao Memorial Lecture, organised by the Indian Army and United Service Institution of India, Narvane said, "Theaterisation as mentioned this topic has occupied much space both in the public as well as in the strategic committee."

He said that theaterisation would have unique characteristics of its own.

"We have always said theaterisation will have its unique characteristics. Once we know what is to be done, we will automatically know every component of it. Theaterisation is not an end. It is only a means to an end and that end is to be specified first in form of the defence strategy," he said.

He also emphasised on the importance of the defence budget by citing instances from the colonial era.

"Any calamity, including natural calamity, is a result of wrong decisions over several years. In 1921, Britain restricted India's defence budgets under their 'No war for 10 years' program. Although the idea was scrapped in 1932, it brought down India's defence budget from $766 million to bare $102 million with a drop of 86 per cent," he said.

He further said this decision left a lasting impact on India's defence budget.

"Intentions change overnight, but capability takes ages to develop. Britain's decision left a long-lasting impact on India's defence budget. The decision-maker was none other than Winston Churchill, who had to himself bear the brunt of it during the Second World War," he further said.

He also said that once a plan is implemented, it should be accepted by everyone.

"There will always be a difference of opinion, but once it's implemented, everyone must accept it wholeheartedly," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 30 2022. 08:13 IST

