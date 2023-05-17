close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam actively working towards eliminating crime against children: NCPCR

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday said Assam was pro-actively working towards eliminating crime against children

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Photo: istock

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday said Assam was pro-actively working towards eliminating crime against children.

Addressing a press conference here, NCPCR member Divya Gupta said crimes by juveniles in Assam were also "very less" compared to some other states.

"The Assam government is very proactive in preventing crimes against children. It is taking serious actions against criminals of child abuse," she said.

Without sharing data, Gupta claimed that crimes against children were going down in the state.

Talking about minors involved in crimes, she said that Assam is a "good state" with very few juvenile criminals lodged in correctional homes.

"I visited one such home, which houses juveniles from 13 districts. The total number of children staying there is only 50," Gupta said.

Also Read

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

Assam to celebrate second anniversary of BJP govt from May 9-11: CM Sarma

Section 144 imposed in Assam's Dima Hasao after tripartite accord signed

No aid needed from AIUDF, AAMSU to re-design district boundaries: Assam CM

Youth Cong chief files appeal in Gauhati HC to quash Dutta's complaint

Indian UHNIs dip 7.5% to 12,069 in 2022, to rise to 19,119 in 5 yrs: Report

India, Israel to jointly develop Center of Water Technology at IIT Madras

Kerala ordinance brings in punishment for offences against health officials

Around 15 shanties gutted in fire in Shastri Park slum, none injured: DFS

Announcement of rail connectivity for J&K's Uri brings cheers to locals

Referring to the two children allegedly abused physically and sexually by a doctor couple, the NCPCR member said she met them and they were recovering.

"They are in a safe place and utmost care is being taken for their recovery. I cannot tell the kind of physical and sexual torture meted out to those two kids. There are injuries and burn marks on their private parts. Even animals do not behave like this," she said.

Last month, the doctor couple was arrested in Guwahati for allegedly assaulting the two children whom they claimed to have adopted.

In total, three children -- a boy and a girl aged around three and another boy of about 11 years -- were rescued from their residence. The girl and the younger boy were allegedly assaulted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Northeast India

First Published: May 17 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

debt ceiling
3 min read

Zydus Wellness net profit rise 9% YoY to Rs 145 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
1 min read

Instagram rolls out feature to let users comment with animated GIFs

Instagram has not yet introduced the external prototype of candid features, reports say.
2 min read

Traders bet on rate cuts, dollar rises with US debt default risk in focus

US dollar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

New parliament building to open soon marking 9-years of Modi government

Parliament
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon