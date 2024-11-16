CJI expresses concern over 'exodus of young talent' from legal practice

Business Standard
Speaking at "Felicitation Function" organised by Bar Council of India, Khanna said there is a need to create a minimum remuneration standard for young advocates in the first few years of their career

Khanna commended the Bar Council of India's recent recommendation for paying a stipend or remuneration to young lawyers. | File Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has expressed concern over the "exodus of young talent" from litigation practice and said there is a need to ensure their financial and social security.

Speaking at the "Felicitation Function" organised by the Bar Council of India, Khanna said there is a need to create a minimum remuneration standard for young advocates in the first few years of their career.

"The exodus of young talent from litigation practice is not merely about personal choice rather it is symptomatic of the structural issues, such as meagre financial and social security in the profession, especially for the first-generation lawyers.

 

"To attract the community of young lawyers dedicated to serving the public, we must work towards making the profession a more conducive space, address entry-level barriers and promote support," the CJI said.

Khanna said a concerning trend is being witnessed where bright young legal minds are increasingly gravitating towards corporate law firms or quitting law altogether to pursue managerial roles.

"While corporate practice or house roles certainly come with their own merit, we must ask ourselves -- are we, the torch-bearers of the legal community, somehow failing to guide young lawyers towards public interest work? Who will represent the common citizens in the future?" he said.

Khanna commended the Bar Council of India's recent recommendation for paying a stipend or remuneration to young lawyers in urban and rural areas.

"This would hopefully give early exposures to the young lawyers in the courtroom practice so that they can make informed career choices rather than defaulting towards the corporate path," he said.

First Published: Nov 16 2024

