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Home / India News / Delhi govt makes Aadhaar identification mandatory for power subsidy scheme

Delhi govt makes Aadhaar identification mandatory for power subsidy scheme

Power consumers in Delhi rose by nearly 40 per cent in the last decade, currently standing at over 7.3 million

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

The move comes as the power subsidy bill reached ₹4,037.63 crore by February 2026, with 5.5 million domestic consumers availing the benefit in 2025-26 (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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Delhi government has made Aadhaar identification mandatory for consumers to avail the benefits of its power subsidy scheme amid a steady rise in beneficiaries and a burgeoning power subsidy bill borne by the exchequer.

According to official figures, by February 2026, the Delhi government's allocation for power subsidy reached ₹4,037.63 crore. For the current financial year (2026-27), the government has budgeted ₹3,500 crore for this purpose.

Power consumers in Delhi rose by nearly 40 per cent in the last decade, currently standing at over 7.3 million.

In 2024-25, around 84 per cent (5.23 million) of 7.3 million domestic consumers availed power subsidy in Delhi, which rose to 87 per cent (5.5 million) in 2025-26, according to official data.

 

Under the Delhi government scheme, consumers are provided 200 units of electricity per month free of cost. Those consuming 201 to 400 units of electricity get a 50 per cent subsidy (capped at ₹800) per month.

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According to a recent notification issued by the Power Department, the electricity subsidy scheme is administered through Delhi discoms, namely BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Military Engineer Services (MES) in their respective areas.

The Delhi government "deems it fit" to establish the beneficiary's identity as a condition for the receipt of the subsidy benefit. Such a beneficiary will furnish "proof of possession of a bona fide Aadhaar number", it said.

Under Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act, 2016, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor notified that to avail the benefit of the scheme, individuals will have to furnish their Aadhaar number on the web portal or any other mode as may be decided by the government.

The consumers who do not have Aadhaar enrolment in Delhi will have to apply for it and submit the requisite details for availing the subsidy with the 14-digit Enrolment ID number, it said.

The use of Aadhaar number to establish foolproof identity enables individuals to receive subsidies, benefits and services in a convenient and seamless manner, obviates the need for multiplicity of documents to establish identity, simplifies processes and promotes transparency and efficiency, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Aadhaar Delhi government power subsidy Aadhaar authentication

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST