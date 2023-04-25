close

Delhi govt supports filing of FIR against WFI chief: Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj asserted that a case should be registered in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh by wrestlers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 10:54 PM IST
Delhi minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday asserted that a case should be registered in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by wrestlers.

The remarks come on a day the Supreme Court issued notices to the Delhi government and others on a plea by seven women wrestlers seeking an FIR against Singh, saying the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by them are "serious" and require its consideration.

Talking about the court notice, Bharadwaj said, "The apex court has issued a notice to us. It is a standard protocol. We will say in court that case should be registered."

He also attacked Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena over the alleged delay in filing the FIR in the matter.

"The wrestlers had levelled the sexual harassment allegations three months ago. The case should have been filed by now. Now, they have given a complaint, but no case has been registered and no arrests made. The L-G should answer what action he has taken against the Delhi Police. The Delhi government wants that a case should be registered," the minister added.

Earlier, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar here.

"It is a matter of national shame to see Olympic medal winners fighting for justice on the streets. We should be appalled that despite multiple complaints, even an FIR was not registered against the accused BJP MP who has caused unimaginable harm to thousands of young girls," she said.

With several politicians and farmer organisations lending them support, India's top wrestlers on Tuesday intensified their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and asserted that they won't leave the protest site until Singh is arrested.

The grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, alleged that the WFI chief is now resorting to strong-arm tactics and trying to break the victims by issuing threats and offering bribes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Woman wrestler Saurabh Bharadwaj

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

