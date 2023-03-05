Sisodia tortured by CBI, pressured to sign papers with false charges: AAP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj Sunday claimed the CBI was "torturing" senior party leader Manish Sisodia and pressuring him to sign papers containing false charges.

The federal probe agency arrested Sisodia on February 26 for allegedly not cooperating in the investigation into the Delhi excise policy case and being evasive on questions from investigators. A special CBI court on Saturday extended the custody of Sisodia till March 6.

On February 28, Sisodia resigned from the Arvind Kejriwal-led cabinet.

According to officials, the agency wants to utilise Sisodia's custody to locate the crucial missing file containing legal opinions on the expert committee recommendations on the excise policy, which remains untraceable even now.

"Manish Sisodia is being tortured by the CBI and being pressured to sign the documents containing false charges framed against him. CBI has no evidence against Sisodia. They never mentioned any evidence is missing. They raided his residence but found nothing," Bhardwaj told reporters here on Sunday.

Sisodia, who was produced before the court on Saturday on the expiry of his five-day CBI custody, claimed that he was "sitting for eight to nine hours and answering the same questions again and again" and termed it "mental harassment".

To this, the judge, who had in the last hearing directed the CBI not to use the third degree on the accused, told the probe agency not to ask the "same questions again and again". "If you have something new, ask him," the judge said.

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 16:40 IST

