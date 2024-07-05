Business Standard
BJP's destroying Delhi school education under its 'Kam Roko Abhiyan': AAP

The education system of Delhi, known not just in the country but all over the world, is getting paralysed, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, said at a press conference on Friday

AAP leader Gopal Rai slammed BJP for the transfer order issued to 5,000 teachers of Delhi govt schools.| (PTI: Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

Slamming the BJP for the transfer orders issued to 5,000 teachers of Delhi government schools, Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday said the party was trying to destroy the education system developed by the Kejriwal government by pressuring officers.
Rai, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit convener, said the "Kam Roko Abhiyan" (stop work campaign) of the BJP to create hurdles in the AAP government's work has been going on for years and has now reached an extreme stage.
The education system of Delhi, known not just in the country but all over the world, is getting paralysed, he said at a press conference on Friday.
"The BJP under its 'Kam Roko Abhiyan' has decided to destroy the education system developed by the Kejriwal government in Delhi," he said.
"Its biggest example is the mass transfer of teachers of Delhi government schools overnight. The Education department officers have issued an order that the teachers posted in a school for over 10 years should be transferred," he said.
Rai said the teachers of government schools are the backbone of Delhi's education system that saw a turn around after the AAP came to power, he said.
A circular was issued by the DoE on June 11, titled "Online requests for transfer of teaching staff of the Directorate of Education", wherein, vide Clause 16, it was directed that all teachers who have served for more than 10 years in the same school shall compulsorily apply for transfer, failing which they will be transferred to any school by the DoE.
Delhi Education Minister Atishi has instructed the chief secretary to immediately stop the transfer of the teachers.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

