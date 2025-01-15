Business Standard

Delhi HC refuses to entertain PIL to ban sale of tobacco near temples

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhimanyu Sharma, a Mandir Pujari, which sought directions to restrict the sale of tobacco products near temples.

The PIL also stated that vendors selling tobacco be prohibited from offering any other goods in the vicinity of temples.

The petition was heard by the bench led by Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who observed that it did not find it appropriate to intervene in the matter and stated that, We do not consider it apposite to issue any orders in this regard. The concerned authorities are responsible for taking necessary actions under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA).

 

Sharma through PIL highlighted concerns about the sale of tobacco products in close proximity to religious places, arguing that such practices are inappropriate and could be offensive to devotees and temple-goers. He further requested that the sale of any items, especially tobacco, should be restricted in areas around temples to maintain the sanctity of these religious sites.

However, the High Court refrained from issuing any specific directions, clarifying that the enforcement of such regulations falls within the jurisdiction of the relevant authorities under existing laws. Specifically, the Court pointed to the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, which regulates the sale and advertisement of tobacco products in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

