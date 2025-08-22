Friday, August 22, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CRE Matrix denies data theft claims, takes legal action against PropEquity

CRE Matrix denies data theft claims, takes legal action against PropEquity

CRE Matrix denies the allegations of data theft, calling them unfounded, while PropEquity moves the Delhi High Court seeking damages and an injunction

CRE Matrix

CRE Matrix said that it is prepared to pursue appropriate legal remedies to protect its name, people, and business. (Photo: Company Website)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate analytics firm CRE Matrix has refuted allegations of data theft by Delhi-based PropEquity, calling the claims unfounded and an attempt to tarnish its reputation.
 
This comes after Delhi-based PropEquity, operated by PE Analytics Limited, alleged glaring similarities and almost identical figures in the primary residential data segment reported by CRE Matrix in its “India Housing Report” published in May 2025. The firm has moved the Delhi High Court against CRE Matrix, seeking a permanent injunction and damages of Rs 8 crore on account of the alleged data theft.
 
“We categorically deny any wrongdoing. These repeated attempts to weaponise the legal process against us only highlight the growing insecurity of a legacy player unable to keep pace with innovation and client expectations,” CRE Matrix said in its response to Business Standard.
 
 
A single-judge bench of Justice Manmeet PS Arora of the Delhi High Court has issued summons to Bhugol Analytics Private Limited (trading as CRE Matrix), its directors, and some employees, in an order dated 24 July, released on Wednesday.
 
The court also granted time to the defendants to file their written statements and posted the matter for hearing on 19 September.

Also Read

Delhi High Court

PropEquity sues CRE Matrix for alleged data theft, Delhi HC issues summons

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & MD, NODWIN Gaming

Nodwin Gaming acquires Sony's stake in e-sports event Championship Evo

fainting, men's health

What to do if someone faints: First-aid tips and signs of emergency

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Power Ministry teams up with IMD to develop weather tools for renewablespremium

exporters, trade, tariff

Andhra seals ₹9K cr deal with Maersk arm to develop three state ports

 
CRE Matrix said that it is prepared to pursue appropriate legal remedies to protect its name, people, and business.
 
“We are actively engaged with our lawyers to respond to the false and malicious allegations set out by PE Analytics, including but not limited to issuing a cease and desist notice to them,” the firm told Business Standard.
 
CRE Matrix, however, alleged that PE Analytics has previously attempted to impede its progress through various means, including unsolicited merger discussions, coercive proposals, intimidation of its founders and employees, and undue pressure on its institutional investors.
 
“Despite these tactics, we have remained focused on building a transparent, ethical, and high-performance organisation,” the company added.
 
The company also claimed that prior complaints made by PE Analytics, both to law enforcement authorities and cybercrime departments, have been dismissed for lack of merit.

More From This Section

Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

Govt help vital to ease EV raw material sourcing risks, says Tata Motors

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto restarts Chetak deliveries; secures supply of rare earth magnets

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, Brigade Hotel Ventures (Photo: Company Website)

Brigade Ent signs long-term lease for mixed-use development in Chennai

Sudarshan Venu, Chairman TVS Motor

Sudarshan Venu on TVS Motor driver's seat from Monday; bets big globallypremium

Edelweiss

WestBridge Capital picks 15% stake in Edelweiss AMC for ₹450 crore

Topics : Data Theft Delhi High Court legal services Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon