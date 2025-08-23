Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, forecasts thunderstorms, lightning today

IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, forecasts thunderstorms, lightning today

IMD forecasts light to moderate rain spells in Delhi; no heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai today

Another spell of very light to light rain is expected in the early hours of Sunday (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky in Delhi, with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places on Saturday. An intense spell is possible at isolated locations during the forenoon or afternoon.
 
Another spell of very light to light rain is expected in the early hours of Sunday, followed by chances of light to moderate rain or thundershowers over the next two days.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the ‘satisfactory’ category. 
 

Past 24 hours in Delhi

No significant change was recorded in temperatures over the past 24 hours in the national capital. The minimum temperature ranged between 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum settled between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, both near normal for the season.

Southerly to easterly winds prevailed, blowing at speeds of up to 17 kmph and gusting to 33 kmph.

Mumbai gets a break from heavy rains

Mumbai woke up to sunny skies and a breezy morning on Saturday after days of relentless downpours that lashed the city and the Konkan coast. The intensity of rain has eased over the past two days, bringing residents some respite.
 
With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching, festive preparations are in full swing across Maharashtra, though citizens continue to keep a close watch on weather updates. 

Forecast for Maharashtra

The IMD has not issued any rainfall alert for districts in Maharashtra on Saturday. Most regions may experience light to moderate showers, but the threat of heavy rainfall has receded for now.
 
In Mumbai, the weather is expected to remain relatively stable. While a few isolated showers may occur, large parts of the city are likely to stay dry. Sunshine is expected in the afternoon, with scattered light showers returning by evening and night. The day’s temperature is likely to range between 27 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

