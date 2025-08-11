Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last day! All Time Plastics IPO closes today; subscription rises 4x, GMP 2%

Last day! All Time Plastics IPO closes today; subscription rises 4x, GMP 2%

All Time Plastics IPO received bids for 42.05 million equity shares against 10.54 million shares on offer as of 2:30 PM on Monday

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All Time Plastics IPO Day 3 update: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of plastic houseware products company All Time Plastics is set to conclude today, August 11, 2025. The ₹400.6 crore issue, which opened for subscription on Thursday, August 7, has received a muted response from investors so far.
 
According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the All Time Plastics IPO received bids for 42.05 million equity shares against 10.54 million shares on offer as of 2:30 PM on Monday. This reflects an oversubscription of only 4 times. 
 
Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) placed the highest number of bids, oversubscribing their reserved category by 5.77 times. This was followed by retail investors, who bid 3.76 times. The qualified institutional buyer's quota was booked 3.15 times per cent.
 

All Time Plastics IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, All Time Plastics shares were trading at around 282, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹7 or 2.55 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹260 to ₹275.  ALSO READ: Bluestone Jewellery ₹1,540-cr IPO kicks off today; should you apply or not?

All Time Plastics IPO details

The public offering of All Time Plastics comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.6 crore. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.   

The IPO is priced in the range of ₹260-275 per share, with a lot size of 54 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 54 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would need a minimum of ₹14,850 to bid for one lot at the upper end price. The maximum limit for retail investors is 13 lots (702 shares), amounting to an investment of ₹1,93,050.
 
As the subscription window concludes today, the basis of allotment for All Time Plastics IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat accounts by Wednesday, August 13, 2025. All Time Plastics shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE, tentatively on Thursday, August 14, 2025.
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt, purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and general corporate purposes.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

