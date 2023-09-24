close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Delhi L-G reviews civic infrastructure, flags poor condition of some roads

In an interview with PTI earlier this month, Saxena had said the beautification of other parts of Delhi would also be carried out

then Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena launches the unique plastic-mixed eco-friendly handmade paper carry bags on the occasion of Swachhata Diwas, at Connaught place in New Delhi. Saxena appointed as new Lt.

"Roads in disrepair, chocked drains, heaps of garbage, unpruned trees and encroachments mar the area. Will personally monitor a revamp from tomorrow," he said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 6:27 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lt Governor VK Saxena on Saturday reviewed the cleanliness and the infrastructure at various places in Delhi and flagged the poor condition of some roads and drains.
In an interview to PTI earlier this month, Saxena had said the beautification of other parts of Delhi would also be carried out. He has already started carrying out inspections of areas that need beautification.
Saxena spoke to PTI ahead of the G20 Summit. Vast stretches of the national capital were redeveloped for the mega event.
"Starting from Yudhisthir Setu at ISBT, reviewed cleanliness and civic infra across GT Road-Shastri Park, Dilshad Garden and Kakardooma," Saxena said in a post on X.
"Roads in disrepair, chocked drains, heaps of garbage, unpruned trees and encroachments mar the area. Will personally monitor a revamp from tomorrow," he said.

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

HIT squads, sniffer dogs, beautification: Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

Cong targets Kejriwal over Rs 45 cr spent on beautification of CM residence

G20 Summit: Sculpture of Lord Ganesha unveiled as part of beautification

Delhi roads under water because of poor cleaning of drains: LG V K Saxena

J&K Police arrest 2 LeT terrorists in Baramulla, recover ammunition

More women in legal profession is a steps towards inclusivity: SC judge

NHRC organises two-day international seminar on business and human rights

Set up helpline for Indian students, NRIs in Canada: Punjab BJP chief

Xi Jinping meets Prachanda, assures China will boost border infrastructure

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : V K Saxena Delhi government Delhi infrastructure

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 6:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon