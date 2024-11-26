Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi LG declares war on drugs with a campaign to make capital drug-free

Delhi LG declares war on drugs with a campaign to make capital drug-free

The announcement came during the ninth review meeting of the State-Level Narco Coordination Centre

Cocaine, drugs

Photo: Pexels

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has announced an ambitious plan to eradicate drug abuse in Delhi within three years. As part of the initiative, a month-long intensive anti-drug campaign will begin on December 1, 2024, according to an official statement. 
The announcement was made during the ninth review meeting of the State-Level Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD). Highlighting the social and international repercussions of drug abuse, Saxena emphasised the need for a multi-pronged strategy to dismantle drug networks and curb consumption.
 
“By implementing these stringent measures, the aim is to dismantle drug networks, reduce drug demand, and create a healthier and safer society,” the statement read.
 
 
Key measures announced
 
The campaign will include stringent checks and inspections of public and private spaces such as 200 hostels, 50 colleges, 200 schools, 200 pharmaceutical stores, 500 paan shops, shelter homes, bars, railway stations, and ISBTs. Institutions will appoint nodal officers, and hostel wardens will be held accountable for maintaining drug-free premises.
 
The Social Welfare Department has been directed to collaborate with schools and parents to raise awareness about the dangers of drug use. Advisories will be issued, and public awareness campaigns will feature posters, slogans, and advertisements across social media, public transport, and outdoor spaces to amplify the message. 
To encourage public participation, confidential informants reporting drug-related activities will be eligible for rewards. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been tasked with expediting pending drug-related cases, with the goal of achieving zero backlog within a month.

More From This Section

Constitution

Constitution Day 2024: Epic story behind the drafting of India's charter

Vedanta

LIVE: Saudi Arabia signs $9.32 bn investment deals with firms including Vedanta

The peak of Cho Oyu, which dominates the Gokyo valley, reflected in the lake

NGT sends notice to Centre, others over expanding Himalayan glacial lakes

Train derailed, Jalpaiguri train derailed

Over 20 wagons of coal train derail in Bilaspur division of Chhattisgarh

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Completely misconstrued': Ex-CJI on praying for solution to Ayodhya case

 
Delhi’s anti-narcotics efforts
 
In 2022, the Delhi Police revamped their anti-narcotics cell, transforming it into the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF). The restructured unit focuses on monitoring and combating the smuggling, distribution, and sale of narcotics while taking decisive action against drug peddlers in the city.
 
The task force’s manpower was increased from 60 to 90 personnel, equipping it to tackle drug networks within Delhi and across state borders.
 

Also Read

Cocaine, drugs

Indian Coast Guard seizes record 5 tons of drugs in Andaman waters

Sameer Wankhede

Atrocities case: Wankhede moves HC seeking probe against Nawab Malik

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah praises NCB after massive drug bust in Gujarat and Delhi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Drug racket hunt to continue: Shah after NCB seizes 80 kg cocaine in Delhi

Cocaine, drugs

MP drug haul: Accused shoots himself to evade questioning, surrenders later

Topics : Narcotics Control Bureau Drugs ban Drug trafficking BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon