JUST IN
Rozgar Mela: 186 recruits get appointment letters in Chhattisgarh
ED demystifies code word in illegal mining, extortion case in Jharkhand
Kerala CM to dedicate India's biggest business jet terminal on Dec 10
Indian govt to give additional funds for rural schemes to ease pain: Report
UP Investors Summit: Road shows in 20 countries, 2 ministers to tour Europe
Domestic air traffic increased by 10% in October, shows DGCA data
Overwhelming majority of Assam youngsters suffer cyberbullying: Survey
Six killed in violence in Assam-Meghalaya border; police on alert
Sabarimala pilgrims can carry coconuts in flights as cabin baggage: BCAS
Uttar Pradesh govt begins preparing for 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
ED demystifies code word in illegal mining, extortion case in Jharkhand
Business Standard

Rozgar Mela: 186 recruits get appointment letters in Chhattisgarh

A total of 186 candidates, including 33 women, from Chhattisgarh received appointment letters for various positions in the Central government as part of the "Rozgar Mela"

Topics
Employment in India | Jobs in India | Chhattisgarh

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Jobs, Employment, Placement

A total of 186 candidates, including 33 women, from Chhattisgarh on Tuesday received appointment letters for various positions in the Central government as part of the "Rozgar Mela" (employment fair) held in Raipur district, an official said.

Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta and Raipur BJP MP Sunil Kumar Soni handed over the appointment orders to the recruits at the Group Centre of CRPF in Bhilai village, around 45 km away from the state capital.

As part of the employment fair, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed more than 71,000 appointment letters to recruits via video conferencing from New Delhi. Physical copies of appointment letters were handed over at 45 locations across the country.

Of the 186 candidates, 44 were recruited in Seema Sashastra Bal (SSB), 35 in Border Security Force (BSF), 26 in Railways, 17 in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 14 in AIIMS, Raipur, said a statement issued by CRPF's Deputy Inspector General Balram Behera, who was the nodal officer for the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Employment in India

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 18:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.