XBB.1.16 accounts for 38.2% of Covid infection in India: INSACOG bulletin

The INSACOG said globally, nearly 3.7 million new cases and 26,000 deaths have been reported in the last 28 days

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
The newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date, according to the latest INSACOG bulletin.

The bulletin of March 27, which was released on Thursday, said among the samples collected till the third week of March 2023, XBB continued to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sublineages.

Noting that Omicron and its sublineages continue to be the dominant variants in India, the bulletin said an increase in infection rate has been observed, especially in western, southern and northern parts of India.

A newly emerged recombinant variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of India, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date, the bulletin said.

The bulletin further said a few BA.2.10 and BA.2.75 sublineage was detected in some part of the country whereas XBB was the most prevalent sublineage of the Omicron variant.

The INSACOG said globally, nearly 3.7 million new cases and 26,000 deaths have been reported in the last 28 days.

During the week nine of the year 2023, there has been a continued increasing trend in the proportions of recombinant lineages globally, it said.

India has logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

Topics : Coronavirus | corona | health care

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

