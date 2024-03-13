Sensex (    %)
                             
Cabinet approves Rs 8,400 cr for two corridors of Delhi Metro under Phase-4

The corridors, which are already at pre-bid stages by DMRC, are expected to be completed by March 2026

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two corridors of the Delhi Metro under Phase-4 of the national capital’s development plan, which will cost Rs 8,399 crore.

The 20.7-kilometre-long corridors will connect the Inderlok station on the Red/Green Line of the Delhi Metro to the Indraprastha station on the Blue Line, and Lajpat Nagar to Saket G-Block.
The corridors, which are already at pre-bid stages by the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC), are expected to be completed by March 2026.
DMRC has already started the preparation of tender documents, the Cabinet said.

“The Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will be an extension of the Green Line and will provide interchange with the Red, Yellow, Airport Line, Magenta, Violet, and Blue Lines, while the Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block corridor will connect the Silver, Magenta, Pink, and Violet Lines,” the Cabinet said.

The Lajpat Nagar - Saket G Block corridor will be entirely elevated and will have eight stations, while the Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will have 11.349 kms of underground lines and 1.028 kms of elevated lines comprising 10 stations.

The cost of the project will be borne by the central government and the Delhi government, along with funding from multilateral agencies.

Phase-4 of the Delhi Metro has undergone delays in the past due to the impact of the pandemic on the construction sector. Under this phase, 65 km of new tracks are being built, which includes the extension of existing lines and a new line between Tughlakabad and Aerocity.

Topics : Anurag Thakur Delhi Metro Cabinet decision

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

