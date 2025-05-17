Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Noida society ravaged by storm: Shop flies off, high-rise windows collapse

Noida society ravaged by storm: Shop flies off, high-rise windows collapse

Strong winds and dust swept through Noida, shattering windows, collapsing doors, and lifting a shop into the air in a viral video from JP Aman Society in Sector 151

Noida storm

A powerful dust storm hit Jaypee Aman Society, ripping off windows and doors of a high-rise flat, as a viral video showed the devastation inside (Screengrab)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sudden heavy dust storm hit Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, causing widespread damage across Noida and surrounding areas. Residents witnessed scenes of destruction as windows shattered, doors collapsed, and air conditioner units were torn from their mounts due to the gusty winds in JP Aman Society in Sector 151.  
 
A video widely circulated on social media captured the storm’s severity, showing a shop near the society being blown away “like a house of cards” in the high-speed winds. The clip, shot by local residents, shows near-zero visibility due to dense dust clouds before the shop structure is uprooted entirely.
 
 

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Committed to complete pending work left behind by previous govt: Delhi CM

Kapil Mishra

Delhi govt to set up welfare board for gig workers, frame schemes

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Our govt will bring modernisation plan for mandis: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Delhi to conduct cloud-seeding trials with each flight lasting for 1.5 hrs

electricity

Electricity bills of Delhi consumers to be hiked by 7-10% in May-Jun period

 
In the society, several residential buildings suffered extensive damage. Parked vehicles were hit by falling debris and tree branches, while entry gates were reportedly torn off. Residents also reported that heavy AC units crashed down from building exteriors.
 
 
The storm extended its impact to Greater Noida’s Jewar area, where trees and electricity poles were uprooted in villages like Salarpur, Atta Gujran, Kanarsi, Junedpur, and Bilaspur. Multiple areas experienced power outages, and traffic disruptions were reported along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway until emergency teams cleared the roads.
 

Delhi sees temperature dip, pollution persists

 
While the sudden storm brought brief relief from the heat, it failed to improve the region’s air quality. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind speeds reached 40–50 km/h, with light rainfall recorded across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.
 
Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278 — still in the ‘poor’ category. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan, citing meteorological conditions as a barrier to expected air quality improvement.
 
Wazirpur recorded the highest PM10 concentration at 847 µg/m³, over eight times the safe limit. Anand Vihar, Rohini, and Bawana also reported severe pollution levels.
 

Delhi’s power demand hits seasonal peak

 
Despite cooler temperatures, Delhi recorded its highest peak power demand of the summer at 6,867 Mw on Friday afternoon, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre. Officials expect this figure to exceed 9,000 MW in the coming weeks, surpassing last year’s record of 8,656 MW.
 

More rain forecast in coming days

 
The IMD has predicted thunderstorms and strong winds for Saturday, with further relief expected from May 19 to 22. Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 25°C and 38°C, with rain likely to gradually reduce both heat and pollution levels.
 
Rainfall recorded in different areas of Delhi:
 
- Ayanagar: 7.2 mm
 
- Ridge: 3 mm
 
- Pusa: 2.5 mm
 
- Pitampura: 2 mm
 
- Lodi Road: 1.3 mm
 
- Safdarjung: 1.4 mm
 
- Najafgarh, Narela: 1 mm
 
- Palam: 0.3 mm
 
Meanwhile, officials have urged caution as strong surface winds and further weather disturbances are expected through the weekend.
   

More From This Section

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sudip, Bandyopadhyay

TMC's Bandyopadhyay declines govt outreach role citing health issues

Dolphins, Dolphin

Study flags chemical contamination risk to endangered Gangetic dolphins

Shashi Tharoor

India's anti-terror message goes global, Shashi Tharoor to lead 7-MP team

Supreme Court, SC

Jobless teachers' protest outside Bengal Education Dept enters third day

river

Centre plans to extend Ranbir canal on Chenab after Indus Treaty suspension

Topics : Delhi Delhi-NCR noida dust storm BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon