Bangladesh envoy summoned after threat to Indian High Commission in Dhaka

India summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah after a threat was received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka

India Bangladesh

Provocative anti-India comments were made by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Dec 17 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah after a threat was received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to a report by news agency ANI. 
 
Meanwhile, provocative anti-India comments were made by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. Speaking at a rally in Dhaka, Abdullah warned that Dhaka could shelter forces hostile to India, including separatist groups, and help sever India's "seven sisters" - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.
 
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
 

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

