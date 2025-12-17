Bangladesh envoy summoned after threat to Indian High Commission in Dhaka

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah after a threat was received by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, according to a report by news agency ANI.
#WATCH | Delhi | India has summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner regarding the security of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka after a threat was received pic.twitter.com/LlM7uOyuYl— ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2025
Meanwhile, provocative anti-India comments were made by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah. Speaking at a rally in Dhaka, Abdullah warned that Dhaka could shelter forces hostile to India, including separatist groups, and help sever India's "seven sisters" - Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)