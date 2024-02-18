Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi Police arrests man for making threat call to blow up IGI airport

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said during an interrogation, Mahto confessed to making the bomb threat call

arrest

Krishno Mahto, who hails from Bihar's West Champaran, was arrested in Delhi's Kapashera | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A 38-year-old man was arrested Saturday for allegedly making a threat call to blow up the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on January 28, police said.
Krishno Mahto, who hails from Bihar's West Champaran, was arrested in Delhi's Kapashera, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said during an interrogation, Mahto confessed to making the bomb threat call.
On January 28, he was heavily inebriated when he made the call from a mobile phone and threatened to blow up IGI airport, Rangnani said.
He was arrested following a long chase as he had switched off his mobile phone after making the call. A police team also visited his native place in Bihar as the mobile phone number was registered at his home address.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Washington DC: Schools on lockdown as 191 bomb threat emails spark chaos

G20: DMRC urges commuters to use Magenta line to reach Airport Terminal 1

Police nabs man for making hoax call regarding Darbhanga-Delhi flight

Vistara flight at IGI delayed for 8 hours as bomb threat call found hoax

RBI, Mumbai banks receive bomb threat demanding resignation of FM

Fully prepared for 2024 parl, Assembly polls in Odisha: CEC Rajiv Kumar

Kerala govt issues advisory to public as temperature rises across state

Delhi's Alipur fire probe: Two, including factory owner's son, arrested

Increasing number of nations view 2-state solution as urgent: EAM on Gaza

India, Taiwan sign MoU to send Indian workers to semiconductor hub

Topics : IGI Airport Delhi airport Hoax bomb call Bomb scare

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon