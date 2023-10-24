Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Aus vs Ned match on Oct 25

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Arun Jaitely Stadium.

The police said that there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.

"No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road," the advisory read.

Police have also requested that commuters avoid several roads from noon to midnight on the day of the match.

"Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate," an official statement said.

Delhi Police said that no vehicle shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both carriageways) on the match day.

"Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law," an official statement said.

For bus services plying on these routes, Delhi Police said, "All buses from these sites will start their services two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the start of the match. The bus service from the stadium to their respective destinations will start as soon as the game ends and will continue for one hour after the match ends."

Spectators using app-based taxis and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop-off and pickup.

Australia and Netherlands will lock horns in the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Also Read SA vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Proteas double Dutched, history created Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad World Cup 2023, PAK vs NED Highlights: Pakistan win easy after poor batting India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming PM Modi to attend 'Ravan Dahan' at Dwaraka Sector 10 in Delhi Coal ministry generates Rs 28.79 cr revenue via disposal of scrap World proved that there are different laws for Russia, Israel: Abdullah Hamoon over Bay of Bengal intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm: IMD Goldi Solar to add 1,000 MW to its operational capacity by Q3: MD Dholakiya