Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Aus vs Ned match on Oct 25

"No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road," the advisory read

Delhi traffic

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam from DND flyway to Asharam Chowk after rain in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)hicles stuck in a traffic jam from DND flyway to Asharam Chowk after rain in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023 match between Australia and Netherlands scheduled to be held on Wednesday at Arun Jaitely Stadium.
The police said that there will be diversion/restriction on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and JLN Marg.
"No heavy vehicles and buses shall be allowed on the roads from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road," the advisory read.
Police have also requested that commuters avoid several roads from noon to midnight on the day of the match.
"Rajghat to JLN Marg, JLN Marg from R/A Kamla Market to Rajghat, Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate, Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk to Delhi Gate," an official statement said.
Delhi Police said that no vehicle shall be allowed to be parked on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg, and Ring Road from Rajghat to IP Flyover (both carriageways) on the match day.
"Vehicles parked on these roads shall be towed away and prosecuted as per law," an official statement said.
For bus services plying on these routes, Delhi Police said, "All buses from these sites will start their services two hours before the match and will continue till one hour after the start of the match. The bus service from the stadium to their respective destinations will start as soon as the game ends and will continue for one hour after the match ends."
Spectators using app-based taxis and other taxis should use the service lane on Ring Road between IP Flyover and Rajghat crossing for drop-off and pickup.
Australia and Netherlands will lock horns in the 24th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup on Wednesday in New Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Australia Netherlands Delhi

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

